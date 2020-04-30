The new Skoda Superb facelift is all-set to arrive in India soon. The company has opened the pre-bookings of the updated model at a token amount of ₹50,000. The final price announcement is expected to be done post lockdown, while the deliveries will take place soon after that.

For the uninitiated, the company showcased the new model at the Auto Expo 2020. It will arrive on Indian shores in two variants - the luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement (L&K) and the hotter-looking Sportline trim. While the former will be made available in five colour options - Lava Blue, Moon White, Business Grey, Magic Black and Magnetic Brown, the latter will arrive in Race Blue, Moon White and Steel Grey.

As far as changes go, the new Superb features a remastered bumper at the front, narrower LED headlights, updated grille, along with a slew of other styling tweaks. Inside, it gets a Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable display, bigger Phone Box for wireless charging and improved cellular reception, puddle lamps with Skoda logo and 8 airbags for more safety.

The hotter looking Superb Sportline trim is further differentiated with a number of cosmetic elements such as black double slats, sportier front bumper with a honeycomb texture, gloss black radiator grille frame and wing mirror housings, sportier alloy wheels and gloss black strip which sits between the tail lights.

It sources power from a BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol powertrain which delivers 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is hooked with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. For the record, previously the sedan featured a BS 4 complaint 2.0-litre TDI turbocharged diesel and 1.8-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine.

In terms of cost, the updated car will demand an updated pricing which will be certainly upwards of the previous ( ₹25.99-30.99 lakh, ex-showroom) bracket.







