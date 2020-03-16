BS 6 Skoda Rapid TSI pre-bookings start in India

After Karoq,Skoda India has also started accepting pre-bookings on the BS 6 compliant Rapid TSI. Its booking amount has also been set to ₹50,000. Its deliveries are set to begin on April 14.

In order to achieve the new BS 6 compliance, the company has updated the Rapid with a whole new engine. While earlier it used a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, it now runs on a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit. For the uninitiated, this new unit comes from the EA 211 engine family. It is known to develop 110 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 175 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The company will also introduce 6-speed automatic transmission option later. As in the recently introduced BS 6 Vento and Polo, the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission will also be removed from the Skoda Rapid.

Also Read: Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs

Skoda also displayed the new Rapid Monte Carlo at the Auto Expo 2020. It is differentiated from the regular Rapid with its Flash Red body paint,17-inch alloy wheels (bigger) which come with a dual-tone finish, darkened glasses with a green tint, B-pillar decor, rear diffuser, trunk spoiler and stainless steel scuff plates featuring Monte Carlo inscription, leatherette upholstery (unique), and flat-bottom steering wheel featuring red stitching highlights.

Speaking on commencement of bookings, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “The state of the art 1.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine, to be introduced with the ŠKODA RAPID, is central to our BS-6 powertrain and fuel strategy - offering an exceptional power output as well as excellent fuel economy. ŠKODA brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts, from across the nation, now have the opportunity to pre-book our latest offerings and secure a priority status."

The company may also launch the Rapid Matte Black in India. The same model was also unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020.















