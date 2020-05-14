2020 Maruti Dzire available on huge discounts. Right time to buy?

Maruti Suzuki came up with the updated 2020 Dzire just days before the nationwide lockdown was implemented in March. While the dealerships already had enough stocks, but deliveries came to a halt due to total inactivity in the month of April. Recently, new directives were circulated and auto industry was given nod to resume operations.

Now in order to encourage sales and kick-start operations, Maruti Suzuki has announced attractive discounts and offers to push sales of its consistently strong selling car - Dzire.

The company has announced total benefits of up to ₹48,000 on the new Dzire. The amount includes a flat cash discount of ₹20,000, along with exchange bonus of ₹25,000 and additional benefits of ₹3,000.

Currently, the Dzire facelift price starts at ₹5.89 lakh* for the base LXi variant, and extends all the way up to ₹8.81 lakh* for the top-of-the-line ZXi (AMT) trim.

In terms of exteriors, the new facelifted Dzire can be recognized by its updated front grille, new bumpers, new fog lamp housings, as well as redesigned alloys. Inside the cabin, the car gets Maruti Suzuki’s latest SmartPlay Studio infotainment system which boasts Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity features. Besides this, there is also a new dual-tone cloth upholstery to spruce up the cabin feel .

Apart from this, bigger changes have been reserved for the mechanicals. Speaking of which, the car gets a new 1.2-litre K12C DualJet petrol engine which is a BS 6 compliant unit. It produces 90 PS of maximum power. The engine is teamed-up with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. The latter additionally gets ESP and Hill Hold Assist. As already known, the car doesn't feature a diesel engine any more. In fact none of the current Maruti Suzuki cars come with diesel options.

Some of the key competitors to the 2020 Dzire include Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze as well as new Hyundai Aura.