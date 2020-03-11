2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access

Hyundai is in the fast lane of launches and is all set to drive in the 2020 Verna after bringing in the second generation of Creta SUV on March 17. Verna has been a powerful player in the sedan segment in India and its latest version will get the company's Advanced Blue Link connectivity option to help owners remotely access several of its features.

Hyundai announced on Wednesday that the new Verna will be the country's first full connected mid-sized sedan and that Advanced Blue Link technology will provide smart mobility solutions to the driver as well as passengers. They will be able to access Blue Link's connected car services remotely to take control of engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock, get vehicle status information and vehicle alerts and receive notifications through a smart watch.

Verbal recognition - by saying 'Hello Blue Link' - will further help in phone calls, checking weather, time and date, tracking live cricket scores and controlling media and map. Blue Link supports smart watch application for Wear OS by Google, watchOS by Apple and TIZEN OS for Samsung’s Galaxy watches.

Owners will also be able to use features like 'Find My Car' and 'Share My Car'.

Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India - said that the new Verna will push the boundaries in the sedan space thanks to its list of technology-based features. "Hyundai is a smart mobility leader offering the most advanced connectivity solutions while striving for sheer excellence," he said. "With the new Verna, we aim to elevate customer experience and convenience by offering Advanced Blue Link Connectivity Solutions."

The new Verna will boast of several design changes and a more premium interior as well. It will also be offered in a 1.0-litre turbo petrol option. (Read more here)

Hyundai will also offer Advanced Blue Link connectivity option in the second generation Creta. (Read more here)