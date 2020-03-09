2020 Hyundai Verna teaser images out, 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor confirmed

The sedan segment in the country may have been wading through troubled waters in recent months but things are looking up with a number of OEMs getting set to drive in facelift versions in a bid to attract prospective buyers. While Honda is set to drive in 2020 City later this month, Hyundai has now released teaser images of 2020 Verna.

Verna has been a popular model for the Korean car maker thanks to its stylish looks and feature-rich cabin. The 2020 Verna builds on the same stylish profile and features a completely new front grille which is inspired from the version sold in international markets under the Solaris badge. The car gets new projector head lights, triangular fog lamp inserts and a reworked front bonnet. There appears to have been a special emphasis on giving 2020 Verna a slightly wider visual appeal without compromising on its sleek appearance.

Front profile of 2020 Hyundai Verna.

Over at the rear, the tail lights have been reworked slightly and the car will now sit on new alloys.

The rear profile of 2020 Hyundai Verna.

Hyundai has also packed the new Verna with even more features and many of what the company introduced in the Aura find their way here. Wireless phone charging, digital cluster with 10.67 cm colour TFT, Blue Link connectivity based features, front ventilated seats, hands-free smart trunk and and Arkamys Premium Sound are only some of the several highlights.

(Check out more 2020 Verna pics here)

Under the hood, the car will get BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units and - more interestingly - Hyundai will also pack a 1.0 Turbo GDI petrol motor in the 2020 Verna. Previously, Hyundai officials had told HT Auto that the response to the turbo petrol engine inside the Venue sub-compact SUV has been extremely positive and this is possibly why the company is appears determined to take this forward to other models as well.

Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic in the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel variants while a 7-speed dual clutch transmission unit will be inside the turbo variant.

Hyundai could bring in the 2020 Verna to Indian shores by April which could rev up the battle in the C-segment sedan category which also features City and Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz.