Ford Motor has revealed that the Mustang Mach-E can charge 30% faster than previously claimed. Tests in real conditions have shown an improvement in range of 26 kms, or almost 30% more, compared to previous estimates, simulated by computer for the Mustang Mach-E.

Using rapid charging systems like Ionity in Europe or Electrify America DC fast charging station, the battery of the electric Mustang Mach-E will recover energy for up to 119 km in just 10 minutes.

The all-wheel drive model should reach an average of 107 km in around 10 minutes of charging, the AWD and RWD models will be able to go from 10 to 80% of autonomy in just 45 minutes. Ford estimates that the Mustang Mach-E standard range battery can gain, on average, 91 km of range in 10 minutes for RWD models and 85 km for AWD models, and range can increase from 10 to 80% in just 38 minutes. The Mustang Mach-E aims for a range of up to 600 km according to the WLTP standard.

However, the new figures claimed by Ford is still slower than a Tesla Model 3. Recently Tesla claimed that the Model 3 Long can recover 75 miles (120 kms) of range in just five minutes when connected to its V3 Supercharger. This is due to superior capability of Tesla batteries used in Model 3 and Model Y cars. In comparison to Tesla's 250 kW batteries Ford Mustang Mach-E offers a peak charging rate of 150 kW.

In Europe, the 100% electric Mustang Mach-E will be supported by the Ford Charging Solutions ecosystem which will offer simple and practical access to recharge your vehicle at home and throughout Europe. Ford is committed and plans to set up 1,000 charging stations in the European Ford network over the next three years to make charging simple and accessible to all.

The 100% electric Mustang Mach-E is the spearhead of a growing range of Ford electrified vehicles and is one of the 18 new electrified vehicles that the company will introduce in Europe before the end of 2021.

“Mustang customers love the open road and less time recharging means more time enjoying the drive," said Mark Kaufman, Ford global director, electrification. “We’ve made it a priority to make it faster to recharge their Mustang Mach-E, and we’re continuing to work with providers to ensure even more charge points are available through FordPass to make it easier to recharge."

Mustang Mach-E with standard-range battery is estimated to add an average of 46 miles of range in 10 minutes for rear-wheel-drive models and 42 miles for all-wheel-drive models, with a 10 percent to 80 percent charge in approximately 38 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station.

“We’re pleased with the continued expansion of the FordPass Charging Network and progress on DC fast charging for Mustang Mach-E ahead of its launch," said Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development. “We’re continually looking at ways to improve the customer experience for all aspects of charging for future Ford all-electric vehicles, so expect more updates to come."