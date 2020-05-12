Ford has introduced over-the-air software updates for its all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. The owners can now keep their Mustang Mach-E up to date wit the help of mobile software updates that can also be done from home.

Ford claims it has developed a way to allow secure updates to download in the background, and in some cases, be completed in under two minutes.

“The beauty of the Mustang Mach-E is that what our customers experience on day one is just the beginning – it will evolve to add even more features and capabilities over time," said John Vangelov, connected services manager, Ford Motor Company. “Our clever over-the-air updates also minimize downtime through incredibly fast activation and ensure your Mustang Mach-E is always getting better, even when you’re asleep."

According to Ford, these improvements go well beyond SYNC updates. Nearly all Mustang Mach-E computer modules can be updated wirelessly, meaning Ford can provide performance enhancements and entirely new features that might not exist when customers first take delivery of their vehicles.

Some installations will be virtually invisible to customers, who can select a regular time – such as the middle of the night – for updates while their Mustang Mach-E is parked. Ford had developed the new generation of its Sync infotainment software that can be updated over the air, like a Tesla car.

Many updates will be completed almost instantly after a customer starts their vehicle, while in-vehicle alerts will tell them what improvements have been installed.

Ford expects to deliver its first updates within six months after the first Mustang Mach-E vehicles are in the hands of customers. Owners will receive notifications detailing software updates when they are available, which can then be applied using either Wi-Fi or cellular connections, depending on the update.

Ford also plans to introduce this technology in most redesigned vehicles in the US.

The Mustang Mach-E electric SUV was launched last year in November. The Mach-E is one of the most eagerly-awaited cars of 2020 and hopes to take on Tesla's dominance in countries like Norway, China and the United States whenever it officially hits the roads.

Ford has already made bold claims about the capabilities of the vehicle, even stating that it would be quicker than a Porsche Macan. Its design was inspired by the classic 1960s Mustang sports car and it will get a host of gadgetry on the inside. Production will be from Ford's plant in Mexico but reports previously suggested that Ford may also use its facilities in China to manufacture the vehicle. That may now get a rethink.