HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsSkodaKushaqOn Road Price in Nainital

Skoda Kushaq On Road Price in Nainital

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Skoda Kushaq Front Right Side
1/14
Skoda Kushaq Front Left Side
2/14
Skoda Kushaq Side View Left
3/14
Skoda Kushaq Front View
4/14
Skoda Kushaq Rear View
5/14
Skoda Kushaq Top View
View all Images
6/14
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.08 - 20.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nainital
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Kushaq Price in Nainital

Skoda Kushaq on road price in Nainital starts from Rs. 12.53 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kushaq top variant goes up to Rs. 16.27 Lakhs in Nainital. Skoda Kushaq comes with a choice of 999 cc Petrol engine

VariantsOn-Road Price
Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT₹ 12.53 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI₹ 14.79 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT₹ 15.47 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0L TSI MT₹ 16.27 Lakhs
...Read More

Skoda Kushaq Variant Wise Price List in Nainital

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹12.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
1,16,900
Insurance
46,110
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dehradun
(Price not available in Nainital)
12,52,510
EMI@26,921/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI
₹14.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
ONYX Edition 1.0 TSI AT
₹15.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹16.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Skoda Kushaq Alternatives

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta Price in Nainital
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon Price in Nainital
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs
Check Curvv details
View upcoming Cars
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Seltos Price in Nainital
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV700 Price in Nainital
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Thar Price in Nainital

Popular Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Skoda Cars

Skoda Kushaq News

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get a revised nomenclature for its variants that will now be called Classic, Signature and Prestige
Skoda Kushaq & Slavia prices reduced on all variants. Check new prices
18 Jun 2024
Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition AT is positioned between Active and Ambition variants of the SUV's Onyx edition, which was launched in 2023.
Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition AT launched in India at 13.49 lakh: Key highlights
13 Jun 2024
The Kushaq Onyx AT borrows some exterior elements from the higher-spec Ambition variant.
Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT debuts at 13.49 lakh. Check details
11 Jun 2024
Skoda Kushaq shares is underpinnings with the Volkswagen Taigun.
Skoda to offer 6 airbags as standard with Slavia and Kushaq
30 Apr 2024
The Kushaq Explorer Edition gets several cosmetic changes to the exterior as well as the interior.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition showcased. Check what's different
28 Feb 2024
View all
 Skoda Kushaq News

Skoda Kushaq Videos

Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
28 Feb 2024
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will take on Skoda Kushaq among rivals in the compact SUV segment.
Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
27 Sept 2021
Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
27 Oct 2021
Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
19 May 2021
View all
 

Skoda Kushaq FAQs

In Nainital, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT is Rs 12,52,510.
The RTO Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT in Nainital is Rs 1,16,900.
The insurance Charges for the Skoda Kushaq Classic 1.0L TSI MT in Nainital is Rs 46,110.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Skoda Kushaq base variant in Nainital: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 10,89,000, RTO - Rs. 1,16,900, Insurance - Rs. 46,110, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Skoda Kushaq in ##cityName## is Rs. 12,52,510.
The top model of the Skoda Kushaq is the Skoda Style 1.5L TSI DSG, with an on-road price of Rs. 16,26,752 in Nainital.
The on-road price of Skoda Kushaq in Nainital starts at Rs. 12,52,510 and goes upto Rs. 16,26,752. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Skoda Kushaq in Nainital will be Rs. 25,396. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.3 - 3.8 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

3.35 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

MINI Cooper S 2024

MINI Cooper S 2024

47 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details