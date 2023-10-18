What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Visnagar? In Visnagar, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,54,660.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Visnagar? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Visnagar is Rs 24,801.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Visnagar? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Visnagar are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Visnagar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Visnagar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 24,801, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,54,660 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,19,848 on the road in Visnagar.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Visnagar starts at Rs. 4,54,660 and goes up to Rs. 5,19,848. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.