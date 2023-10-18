What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Virudhunagar? In Virudhunagar, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,74,009.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Virudhunagar? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Virudhunagar is Rs 44,150.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Virudhunagar? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Virudhunagar are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Virudhunagar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Virudhunagar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 44,150, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Virudhunagar as Rs. 4,74,009 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,42,053 on the road in Virudhunagar.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Virudhunagar starts at Rs. 4,74,009 and goes up to Rs. 5,42,053. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.