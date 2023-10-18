What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Udaipur? In Udaipur, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,61,964.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Udaipur? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Udaipur is Rs 31,398.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Udaipur? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Udaipur are Rs 23,466.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Udaipur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Udaipur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 31,398, Insurance - Rs. 23,466, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Udaipur as Rs. 4,61,964 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,28,059 on the road in Udaipur.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Udaipur starts at Rs. 4,61,964 and goes up to Rs. 5,28,059. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.