What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Sohna? In Sohna, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,53,684.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Sohna? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Sohna is Rs 23,825.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Sohna? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Sohna are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Sohna? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Sohna is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 23,825, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,53,684 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,18,728 on the road in Sohna.

