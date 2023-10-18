What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Perinthalmanna? In Perinthalmanna, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,69,944.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Perinthalmanna? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Perinthalmanna is Rs 40,085.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Perinthalmanna? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Perinthalmanna are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Perinthalmanna? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Perinthalmanna is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 40,085, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Perinthalmanna starts at Rs. 4,69,944 and goes up to Rs. 5,37,388. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.