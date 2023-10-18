What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Pasighat? In Pasighat, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,51,286.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Pasighat? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Pasighat is Rs 21,427.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Pasighat? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Pasighat are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Pasighat? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Pasighat is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 21,427, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,51,286 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,20,081 on the road in Pasighat.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Pasighat starts at Rs. 4,51,286 and goes up to Rs. 5,20,081. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.