What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Ongole? In Ongole, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,85,274.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Ongole? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Ongole is Rs 49,630.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Ongole? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Ongole are Rs 28,644.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Ongole? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Ongole is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 49,630, Insurance - Rs. 28,644, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,85,274 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,55,022 on the road in Ongole.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Ongole starts at Rs. 4,85,274 and goes up to Rs. 5,55,022. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.