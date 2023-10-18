What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Meerut? In Meerut, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,76,447.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Meerut? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Meerut is Rs 37,920.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Meerut? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Meerut are Rs 25,463.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Meerut? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Meerut is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 37,920, Insurance - Rs. 25,463, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,76,447 .

