What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Kozhikode? In Kozhikode, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,64,722.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Kozhikode? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Kozhikode is Rs 37,600.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Kozhikode? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Kozhikode are Rs 20,122.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Kozhikode? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Kozhikode is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 37,600, Insurance - Rs. 20,122, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,64,722 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,31,819 on the road in Kozhikode.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Kozhikode starts at Rs. 4,64,722 and goes up to Rs. 5,31,819. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.