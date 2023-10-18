What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Karnal? In Karnal, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,57,865.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Karnal? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Karnal is Rs 23,560.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Karnal? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Karnal are Rs 21,341.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Karnal? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Karnal is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 23,560, Insurance - Rs. 21,341, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,57,865 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,22,809 on the road in Karnal.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Karnal starts at Rs. 4,57,865 and goes up to Rs. 5,22,809. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.