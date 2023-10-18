What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Hisar? In Hisar, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,53,684.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Hisar? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Hisar is Rs 23,825.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Hisar? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Hisar are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Hisar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Hisar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 23,825, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,53,684 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,18,728 on the road in Hisar.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Hisar starts at Rs. 4,53,684 and goes up to Rs. 5,18,728. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.