What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Haldwani? In Haldwani, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,81,997.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Haldwani? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Haldwani is Rs 41,170.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Haldwani? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Haldwani are Rs 25,645.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Haldwani? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Haldwani is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 41,170, Insurance - Rs. 25,645, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Haldwani as Rs. 4,81,997.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,49,452 on the road in Haldwani.

