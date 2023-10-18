What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Dindigul? In Dindigul, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,74,009.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Dindigul? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Dindigul is Rs 44,150.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Dindigul? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Dindigul are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Dindigul? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Dindigul is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 44,150, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,74,009 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,42,053 on the road in Dindigul.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Dindigul starts at Rs. 4,74,009 and goes up to Rs. 5,42,053. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.