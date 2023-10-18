What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Bongaigaon? In Bongaigaon, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,51,286.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Bongaigaon? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Bongaigaon is Rs 21,427.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Bongaigaon? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Bongaigaon are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Bongaigaon? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Bongaigaon is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 21,427, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,51,286 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,20,081 on the road in Bongaigaon.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Bongaigaon starts at Rs. 4,51,286 and goes up to Rs. 5,20,081. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.