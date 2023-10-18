What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Balangir? In Balangir, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,53,484.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Balangir? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Balangir is Rs 26,778.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Balangir? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Balangir are Rs 19,706.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Balangir? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Balangir is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 26,778, Insurance - Rs. 19,706, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,53,484 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,18,721 on the road in Balangir.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Balangir starts at Rs. 4,53,484 and goes up to Rs. 5,18,721. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.