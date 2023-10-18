What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Aligarh? In Aligarh, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,65,879.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Aligarh? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Aligarh is Rs 36,020.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Aligarh? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Aligarh are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Aligarh? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Aligarh is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 36,020, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Aligarh as Rs. 4,65,879 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,32,723 on the road in Aligarh.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Aligarh starts at Rs. 4,65,879 and goes up to Rs. 5,32,723. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.