What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Akola? In Akola, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,78,074.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Akola? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Akola is Rs 48,215.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Akola? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Akola are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Akola? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Akola is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 48,215, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Akola as Rs. 4,78,074 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,46,718 on the road in Akola.

