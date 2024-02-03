MG ZS EV on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 24.10 Lakhs. The on road price for MG ZS EV top variant goes up to Rs. 27.71 Lakhs in Kanpur. The lowest price MG ZS EV on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 24.10 Lakhs. The on road price for MG ZS EV top variant goes up to Rs. 27.71 Lakhs in Kanpur. The lowest price model is MG ZS EV Excite and the most priced model is MG ZS EV Exclusive. Visit your nearest MG ZS EV dealers and showrooms in Kanpur for best offers. MG ZS EV on road price breakup in Kanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the MG ZS EV is mainly compared to Hyundai Kona Electric which starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs in Kanpur and MG eRX5 starting at Rs. 25 Lakhs in Kanpur. Variants On-Road Price MG ZS EV Excite ₹ 24.10 Lakhs MG ZS EV Exclusive ₹ 27.71 Lakhs