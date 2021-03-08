Hyundai Verna On Road Price in Gorakhpur Change City

Verna E 1.5 VTVT ₹ 10.38 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 910,800 RTO 80,864 Insurance 46,603 On-Road Price 1,038,267 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l MPi Driving Range 796.5 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 17.7 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 185 / 65 R15 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 185 / 65 R15 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote with Boot Opener Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights Halogen Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Rear Reading Lamp Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Verna S 1.5 VTVT ₹ 10.78 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 946,385 RTO 83,711 Insurance 47,876 On-Road Price 1,077,972 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l MPi Driving Range 796.5 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 17.7 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 185 / 65 R15 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 185 / 65 R15 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote with Boot Opener Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights Halogen Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Rear Reading Lamp Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Verna S Plus 1.5 CRDi ₹ 12.43 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,075,385 RTO 115,538 Insurance 52,491 On-Road Price 1,243,414 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l U2 CRDi Driving Range 1125 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 25 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 65 R15 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 65 R15 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote with Boot Opener Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights Halogen Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Rear Reading Lamp Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Verna SX 1.5 VTVT ₹ 12.59 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,089,189 RTO 116,919 Insurance 52,985 On-Road Price 1,259,093 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l MPi Driving Range 796.5 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 17.7 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Verna SX 1.5 VTVT IVT ₹ 13.98 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,211,189 RTO 129,119 Insurance 57,349 On-Road Price 1,397,657 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l MPi Driving Range 830.25 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override Mileage (ARAI) 18.45 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Verna SX 1.5 CRDi ₹ 14.02 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,215,189 RTO 129,519 Insurance 57,492 On-Road Price 1,402,200 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l U2 CRDi Driving Range 1125 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 25 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple torsion beam axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Verna SX (O)1.5 VTVT ₹ 14.71 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,275,700 RTO 135,570 Insurance 59,656 On-Road Price 1,470,926 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l MPi Driving Range 796.5 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 17.7 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Telematics Over The Air (OTA) Updates Yes Check Vehicle Status Via App Yes Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app Yes Geo-Fence Yes Find My Car Yes Emergency Call Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Seat Upholstery Leather Interiors Dual Tone Driver Armrest Yes Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Ventilated Seats Front only Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Head-rests Front & Rear Ventilated Seat Type Cooled Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Verna SX 1.5 CRDi AT ₹ 15.33 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,330,189 RTO 141,019 Insurance 61,605 On-Road Price 1,532,813 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l U2 CRDi Driving Range 958.5 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override Mileage (ARAI) 21.3 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple torsion beam axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Internal Hard-drive Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Verna SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT ₹ 16.13 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,400,700 RTO 148,070 Insurance 64,128 On-Road Price 1,612,898 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l MPi Driving Range 830.25 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override Mileage (ARAI) 18.45 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Telematics Remote AC On/Off Via app Yes Over The Air (OTA) Updates Yes Check Vehicle Status Via App Yes Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app Yes Geo-Fence Yes Find My Car Yes Emergency Call Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Seat Upholstery Leather Interiors Dual Tone Driver Armrest Yes Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Ventilated Seats Front only Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Head-rests Front & Rear Ventilated Seat Type Cooled Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Verna SX (O) 1.5 CRDi ₹ 16.17 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,404,700 RTO 148,470 Insurance 64,271 On-Road Price 1,617,441 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l U2 CRDi Driving Range 1125 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 25 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Instantaneous Consumption Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Telematics Over The Air (OTA) Updates Yes Check Vehicle Status Via App Yes Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app Yes Geo-Fence Yes Find My Car Yes Emergency Call Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Seat Upholstery Leather Interiors Dual Tone Driver Armrest Yes Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Ventilated Seats Front only Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Head-rests Front & Rear Ventilated Seat Type Cooled Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Verna SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT ₹ 16.15 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,408,800 RTO 148,880 Insurance 57,004 On-Road Price 1,614,684 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Driving Range 864 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift Mileage (ARAI) 19.2 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Petrol Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Disc Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Parking Sensors Front & Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe Yes Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Black Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Telematics Remote AC On/Off Via app Yes Over The Air (OTA) Updates Yes Check Vehicle Status Via App Yes Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app Yes Geo-Fence Yes Find My Car Yes Emergency Call Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Seat Upholstery Leather Interiors Single Tone Driver Armrest Yes Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Black Ventilated Seats Front only Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Head-rests Front & Rear Ventilated Seat Type Cooled Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Verna SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT ₹ 17.52 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gorakhpur Ex Showroom Price 1,519,700 RTO 163,970 Insurance 68,384 On-Road Price 1,752,054 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹18,310* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 1.5 l U2 CRDi Driving Range 958.5 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override Mileage (ARAI) 21.3 kmpl Drivetrain FWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.2 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Electric) Front Brake Type Disc Rear Suspension Couple Torsion Beam Axle Front Suspension McPherson Strut with Coil Spring Rear Tyres 195 / 55 R16 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 165 mm Length 4440 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Height 1475 mm Width 1729 mm Capacity Bootspace 480 litres No of Seating Rows 2 Rows Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 4 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Parking Sensors Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Electronic - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 1 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Digital Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instantaneous Consumption Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Keyless Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Sunroof / Moonroof Electrically Adjustable Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable & Retractable One Touch -Down Driver Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Chrome Interior Door Handles Chrome Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Electric Tailgate Release Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front & Rear Cooled Glove Box Yes Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 3 Warranty (Kilometres) Unlimited Lighting Cornering Headlights Active Headlights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights LED Follow me home headlamps Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 6 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Telematics Remote AC On/Off Via app Yes Over The Air (OTA) Updates Yes Check Vehicle Status Via App Yes Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app Yes Geo-Fence Yes Find My Car Yes Emergency Call Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Traction Control System (TC/TCS) Yes Hill Hold Control Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Seat Upholstery Leather Interiors Dual Tone Driver Armrest Yes Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest With Cup Holder Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Beige & Black Ventilated Seats Front only Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Head-rests Front & Rear Ventilated Seat Type Cooled Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

HT Verdict On Verna