Introduction

The Hyundai Palisade represents the brand’s flagship SUV offering, positioned above the Tucson in Hyundai’s global lineup. It was first revealed at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and went on sale in international markets such as the United States by mid-2019. Built on a dedicated new platform, the Palisade embodies Hyundai’s premium aspirations in the three-row SUV segment. The model has since received multiple updates and remains one of Hyundai’s most feature-laden offerings globally. Although not officially launched in India, Hyundai is expected to introduce the Palisade to the Indian market by 2025, targeting buyers seeking a large, feature-rich luxury SUV with strong road presence.

Hyundai Palisade Expected Price:

While the Palisade is offered in multiple trim levels in the U.S. and other markets, Hyundai is likely to introduce it in India as a single, fully-loaded variant to streamline homologation and inventory. Expected to be priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Palisade will aim to carve a niche in the premium SUV segment dominated by ladder-frame models. The final pricing will depend on localisation levels and powertrain options chosen for the Indian market.

When will the Hyundai Palisade launch in India?

The Hyundai Palisade is speculated to launch in India sometime between late 2025 and early 2026.

What features are available in the Hyundai Palisade?

Externally, the Palisade carries a bold and upright stance with Hyundai’s parametric chrome grille at the front, vertically split LED headlamps, pronounced wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear is characterised by clean lines and rectangular LED tail lamps. The boxy silhouette lends it a commanding presence, which is further amplified by its size and detailing.

Inside, the Palisade features a spacious cabin available globally in both seven- and eight-seat configurations. For India, Hyundai is expected to offer both layouts. The cabin uses soft-touch materials, chrome accents, and leather upholstery extensively. The dashboard integrates a wide dual-display layout comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Other features include a four-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. The Palisade further features second-row captain seats, power-adjustable third-row seats, and multiple USB-C charging ports across all rows.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Palisade?

The global-spec Hyundai Palisade is powered by a 3.8-litre Atkinson-cycle V6 petrol engine, producing 287 bhp and 355 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a multi-plate torque converter. The drivetrain is available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive formats internationally. For India, Hyundai is likely to retain this petrol engine, although a diesel variant remains uncertain. The V6 powertrain, while refined and powerful, may not arrive on our shores.

What cars does the Hyundai Palisade rival in its segment?

If launched in India, the Hyundai Palisade would compete with other three-row premium SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Skoda Kodiaq.