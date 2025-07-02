PalisadeImagesAlternativesDealersNewsVideos
Hyundai Palisade
UPCOMING
View all Images

HYUNDAI Palisade

Exp. Launch in May 2026

₹50 - 60 Lakhs*Expected price
Palisade Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2755.0 cc

Palisade: 3800.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 234.44 bhp

Palisade: 287.0 bhp

Hyundai Palisade Latest Updates

Introduction

The Hyundai Palisade represents the brand’s flagship SUV offering, positioned above the Tucson in Hyundai’s global lineup. It was first revealed at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and went on sale in international markets such as the United States by mid-2019. Built on a dedicated new platform, the Palisade embodies Hyundai’s premium aspirations in the three-row SUV segment. The model has since received multiple updates and remains one of Hyundai’s most feature-laden offerings globally. Although not officially launched in India, Hyundai is expected to introduce the Palisade to the Indian market by 2025, targeting buyers seeking a large, feature-rich luxury SUV with strong road presence.

Hyundai Palisade Expected Price:

While the Palisade is offered in multiple trim levels in the U.S. and other markets, Hyundai is likely to introduce it in India as a single, fully-loaded variant to streamline homologation and inventory. Expected to be priced between 40 lakh and 50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Palisade will aim to carve a niche in the premium SUV segment dominated by ladder-frame models. The final pricing will depend on localisation levels and powertrain options chosen for the Indian market.

When will the Hyundai Palisade launch in India?

The Hyundai Palisade is speculated to launch in India sometime between late 2025 and early 2026.

What features are available in the Hyundai Palisade?

Externally, the Palisade carries a bold and upright stance with Hyundai’s parametric chrome grille at the front, vertically split LED headlamps, pronounced wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear is characterised by clean lines and rectangular LED tail lamps. The boxy silhouette lends it a commanding presence, which is further amplified by its size and detailing.

Inside, the Palisade features a spacious cabin available globally in both seven- and eight-seat configurations. For India, Hyundai is expected to offer both layouts. The cabin uses soft-touch materials, chrome accents, and leather upholstery extensively. The dashboard integrates a wide dual-display layout comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Other features include a four-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. The Palisade further features second-row captain seats, power-adjustable third-row seats, and multiple USB-C charging ports across all rows.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Palisade?

The global-spec Hyundai Palisade is powered by a 3.8-litre Atkinson-cycle V6 petrol engine, producing 287 bhp and 355 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a multi-plate torque converter. The drivetrain is available in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive formats internationally. For India, Hyundai is likely to retain this petrol engine, although a diesel variant remains uncertain. The V6 powertrain, while refined and powerful, may not arrive on our shores.

What cars does the Hyundai Palisade rival in its segment?

If launched in India, the Hyundai Palisade would compete with other three-row premium SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Skoda Kodiaq.

Hyundai Palisade Images

17 images
View All Palisade Images

Hyundai Palisade Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine3800 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel

Hyundai Palisade Videos

2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV: First Look
14 Apr 2022

Hyundai Palisade FAQs

What is the expected price of Hyundai Palisade?

The Hyundai Palisade is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 50-60 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Hyundai Palisade?

The Hyundai Palisade is expected to launch in May 2026, introducing a new addition to the 3800 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Hyundai Palisade?

The Hyundai Palisade features a 3800 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.

Which are the competitors of Hyundai Palisade?

The Hyundai Palisade faces competition from the likes of Toyota Fortuner Legender and BMW X1 in the 3800 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

