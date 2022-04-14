2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV: First Look
The new Palisade comes with several changes, both inside and outside. With interior and exterior design enhancements, new infotainment and safety features, as well as advanced driver assistance systems, the Palisade will take on rivals such as Kia Telluride, which also made its debut late on Wednesday.
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Palisade 2023 Palisade Palisade 2023 Palisade facelift Hyundai Palisade facelift 2023 Hyundai Palisade Hyundai Hyundai Motor
