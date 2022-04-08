Hyundai Palisade facelift, rival to Kia Telluride, teased before April 13 debut

Hyundai has released the first teaser images of the Palisade facelift SUV. It will take on key rival Kia Telluride facelift which will also debut at the 2022 New York International Auto Show on April 13.

Hyundai is all set to unveil the facelift version of its three-row SUV Palisade on April 13. The carmaker has announced that the global debut will take place at the upcoming New York International Auto Show next week. Ahead of the Palisade's official unveiling, the Korean brand has released the first of the teaser images to give a hint at what to expect from the 2022 version of the seven-seater model.

According to the statement made by the company, Hyundai Motor Company has completely renewed the SUV model Palisade, which it sells primarily in the US markets. Hyundai Palisade is the largest SUV model in its product range. The carmaker says that the three-row SUV in its latest avatar will be bigger, wider and more modern than its predecessor. Hyundai said the 2022 Palisade will also feature significant improvements in its design and technology.

According to the teaser images, the design of the new Palisade reveals a clear difference. The seven-seater SUV from the Korean carmaker, which comes with a wide and stepped grille form, uses parametric design elements that have become the characteristic of the brand to offer a more premium appearance.

Hyundai Palisade has sporty bumpers, sharp-edged lines and vertically positioned LED composite lighting that creates visual appeal. New multi-spoke alloy wheels support the car's design for a solid and premium look.

The new Palisade SUV is likely to be offered with two types of powertrain. It is likely to get a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel unit which is capable of churning put 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. The unit is also likely to get all-wheel drive system. Besides this, Hyundai may also offer a 3.8-litre naturally-aspirated V6 engine which can offer maximum output of 295 PS and 355 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is likely to be handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia Palisade facelift will take on rivals such as the Kia Telluride, which is also going to get a facelift soon. The Korean sibling will also unveil the new generation Telluride on the same day when Palisade makes its global debut during the New York Auto Show.

