Hyundai Palisade, with new grille and headlights, leaked ahead of debut

Hyundai is set to officially unveil the 2022 Palisade facelift SUV on April 13 at the New York International Auto Show. It will take on Korean sibling Kia's Telluride facelift SUV as key rival.

Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV, which is slated to be officially break cover this week, has been all but unveiled. A leak through Hyundai’s official US page has given away the looks and some of the features of the facelift version of this three-row SUV, mostly sold in the US markets.

According to the leaked image, the front face of the Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV has some similarities with the Tucson facelift SUV, especially the redesigned grille, bumper and the LED headlights. The new grille gets parametric design elements as well as lighting pattern on the top which resembles the new front faces of the Tucson and the Creta facelift SUVs. There are vertically positioned LED composite lighting that creates visual appeal. Among other key changes are the new alloy wheel design.

The lower front bumper and side skirts have shunned plastic cladding and will now come with chrome garnishes. The SUV also gets split taillights connected with a LED strip running across the tailgate.

Among the features that the Palisade SUV will come with are 12.3-inch navigation system, Full Display Rearview Mirror, Full Display Rearview Mirror, Hydrophobic windows, Remote Smart Park Assist, Highway Driving Assist 2.0, Adaptive cruise control with Curve Control and Tow Mode.

The 2022 Hyundai Palisade facelift SUV is likely to be offered with two types of powertrain. It is likely to get a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel unit which is capable of churning put 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. The unit is also likely to get all-wheel drive system. Besides this, Hyundai may also offer a 3.8-litre naturally-aspirated V6 engine which can offer maximum output of 295 PS and 355 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is likely to be handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia Palisade facelift will take on rivals such as the Kia Telluride, which is also going to get a facelift soon. The Korean sibling will also unveil the new generation Telluride on the same day when Palisade makes its global debut during the New York Auto Show.

