Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Jazz comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Jazz measures 3,989 mm in length, 1,694 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,530 mm. A five-seat model, Honda Jazz sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda Jazz price starts at ₹ 7.48 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Jazz comes in 6 variants. Honda Jazz top variant price is ₹ 9.7 Lakhs.
V
₹7.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX
₹8.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
V CVT
₹8.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX
₹8.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX CVT
₹9.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX CVT
₹9.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price