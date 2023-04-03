HT Auto
Honda Jazz

3.5 out of 5
7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda Jazz is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Honda Jazz Specs

Honda Jazz comes in six petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Jazz measures 3,989 mm in length, 1,694 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,530 mm.

Honda Jazz Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ZX CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
i-VTEC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
684
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Axle,Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
1085
Height
1544
Length
3989
Width
1694
Wheelbase
2530
Bootspace
354
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
40
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Jazz vs Baleno
Jazz vs i20
Jazz vs Tiago NRG
Jazz vs Glanza
Jazz vs Altroz CNG
Honda Jazz News

Honda Jazz is now also offered in a ZX variant.
Honda WR-V, Jazz taken off India product list; countdown for mid-size SUV nears
3 Apr 2023
Honda Fit RS or Jazz RS, promises to be a hot hatch with the looks to attract.
Honda Jazz RS, also named Fit, showcased as a power-laden hybrid
5 Aug 2022
City, Jazz, WR-V among Honda cars with big discounts in July.
City, Jazz, WR-V among Honda cars with big discounts in July
4 Jul 2022
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
6 Jun 2022
Honda Cars India has hiked the price of the Amaze and City sedans along with that of WR-V SUV from June.
Honda City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz prices hiked. Check new prices
4 Jun 2022
View all
 

Honda Jazz Variants & Price List

Honda Jazz price starts at ₹ 7.48 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Jazz comes in 6 variants. Honda Jazz top variant price is ₹ 9.7 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
V
7.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX
8.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
V CVT
8.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX
8.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
VX CVT
9.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZX CVT
9.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

