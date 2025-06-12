Introduction

The Yamaha YZF-R1 is the flagship sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer's portfolio and it has held a legendary status since its 1998 global debut. The latest generation of the YZF-R1 was introduced globally in 2015, with the Indian market getting the model in 2018 as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). However, the YZF-R1 was discontinued in India after the 2020 model year. Globally, the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 was launched in September 2024, marking a significant update to this iconic litre-class sports bike. While the 2025 R1 remains road-legal in the United States, it is now restricted to track use in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. This will be the final generation of the Yamaha YZF-R1, as the company prepares to discontinue the model altogether.

Yamaha YZF-R1 Price:

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 is not available for purchase in India. In the US, it is priced from 18,999 (approximately ₹16.43 lakh). This marks a $600 increase over the 2024 R1. The more premium YZF-R1M is priced at $27,699 (approximately ₹23.96 lakh), and it gets high-grade suspension components from Öhlins over the standard R1’s KYB units.

When was the Yamaha YZF-R1 launched?

The first generation of the YZF-R1 was sold in 1998 and it has globally been on sale for 26 years. The latest generation was introduced in 2015, with India getting it as a CBU in 2018. This is the R1's last generation as it will be discontinued after the 2025 model year. The R1’s sharp, aerodynamic design has inspired the styling of Yamaha’s R-series, from the entry-level R125 to the popular R15.

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 continues to deliver exceptional performance with its crossplane engine configuration and was launched in September 2024. While it remains road-legal in the US, the bike has been restricted to track use in Europe. The latest iteration features several updates, including MotoGP-inspired carbon-fibre winglets that enhance downforce and improve stability during aggressive cornering. The 2025 R1 and R1M also come with improved suspension and braking systems, adding to their track-focused credentials.

How many variants and colour options of the Yamaha YZF-R1 are available?

The Yamaha YZF-R1 is offered in two variants: the standard YZF-R1 and the premium YZF-R1M. The standard model features KYB suspension and comes in two colour schemes: Team Yamaha Blue and Matte Raven Black. This model is priced from $18,999. The YZF-R1M, positioned as the more premium variant, comes equipped with Öhlins suspension components and features exposed carbon-fibre bodywork instead of a traditional paint scheme. It is priced from $27,699. Both however feature the same liquid-cooled 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine that makes 200 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

What features are available in the Yamaha YZF-R1?

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M are equipped with carbon-fibre winglets inspired by Yamaha’s MotoGP-spec YZR-M1. These are claimed to provide additional downforce and improve chassis stability during high-speed cornering.

The premium R1M gets higher-grade Öhlins semi-active suspension components over the KYB units on the standard R1. Both variants further feature a cableless ride-by-wire throttle system and an array of IMU-powered electronic aids, including cornering ABS, traction control, and selectable riding modes. The bikes are additionally fitted with a fully digital TFT instrument cluster, providing essential ride information and connectivity options.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Yamaha YZF-R1?

The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 is powered by a 998 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine with Yamaha’s signature crossplane crankshaft. This configuration delivers a peak power output of 200 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and features a slipper and assist clutch.

The bike’s trellis frame is supported by fully adjustable suspension components. The standard R1 features KYB inverted front forks and a KYB rear monoshock with 119 mm of travel. The R1M benefits from Öhlins electronically controlled suspension, which provides greater precision and adjustability. Braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear, paired with a Brembo master cylinder.

What is the Yamaha YZF-R1’s mileage?

While fuel economy is not the primary concern for a litre-class sports bike, the Yamaha YZF-R1’s mileage hovers between 12 kmpl to 16 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures will depend on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, wet weight, and seat height of the Yamaha YZF-R1?

The Yamaha YZF-R1 comes with a 129.54 mm ground clearance. The standard YZF-R1’s wet weight is 448 lbs (approximately 203.2 kg) and seat height is 855.98 mm. The R1M’s wet weight stands at 452 lbs (approximately 205 kg) while the seat height is 861.06 mm.

What bikes does the Yamaha YZF-R1 rival in its segment?

The Yamaha YZF-R1 is a litre-class sports bike and rivals the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4, BMW S 1000 RR, and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.