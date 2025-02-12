Latest Update

The PraisePro doesn’t have as many features as its sibling, the iPraise+. The looks of the two are the same as well, but the PraisePro has a sports mode!



Okinawa PraisePro Launch Date:



The Okinawa PraisePro was first launched in September 2019.



Okinawa PraisePro Price:



The 2022 model of PraisePro is available in India at the cost of Rs. 87,593 ex-showroom, Delhi.



Okinawa PraisePro Design:



Like most of the new generation scooters, the PraisePro has a large front end that tapers towards the rear. The ‘W’ shaped grab-rail in the rear is unique and has good grip. A dual tone paint scheme is given to this scooter make it stand out of the crowd. The black aluminium alloy wheels add to the overall look as well. The Okinawa PraisePro comes in six colours; Glossy Blue Black, Glossy Red Black, Glossy Sparkle Black, Honeycomb Theme Blue, Honeycomb Theme Green and Honeycomb Theme Yellow Orange.



Okinawa PraisePro Dimension:



The hydraulic telescopic suspensions in the front and a double shocker with dual tube technology in the rear make this scooter ready for bad roads too. The ground clearance is at a good 175mm. The scooter can haul 150 kilograms including the rider at efficient speeds.



Okinawa PraisePro Features:



The Okinawa PraisePro features disk brakes in the front as well as the rear giving it effective stopping distance. The brakes are governed by Electronic- Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) and have regenerative braking. The e-scooter has a full LED set-up for DRL, headlamp and tail-light. The instrument cluster is also fully digital. The PraisePro also has a micro-charger system for charging along with an auto cut function.



Okinawa PraisePro Engine and Performance:



Okinawa PraisePro’s 1000 watt BLDC motor is run by a 72V, 2 kWh detachable battery. This makes the scooter reach a speed of 58kmph. The PraisePro can also take on uphill climbs with 7 degree inclination with ease.



Okinawa PraisePro Mileage:



Okinawa claims that the Lithium-ion battery of PraisePro can charge fully in a maximum of three hours. When the scooter runs on sports mode, it has a range of 88 kilometers.



Okinawa PraisePro Rivals:



Direct rivals to the Okinawa PraisePro include Ampere Zeal, Hero Electric Optima HX, Hero Electric Photon, TVS iQube, Kinetic Green Zing, Kinetic Green Zoom, Benling Falcon, PURE EV Epluto 7G, PURE EV ETrance+, Gemopai Astrid Lite, Ujaas eGo T3, M2GO X1, Kabira Mobility Aetos 100, Joy e-bike Wolf, Tunwal Storm ZX, Prevail Electric Wolfury and Warivo Motors Nexa. Other worthy contenders are Komaki LY, Komaki SE, Raftaar Cruzer R1, Raftaar Bumblebee, Komaki DT 3000, BGauss B8, Odysse Electric V2 Plus, Odysse Electric Racer, Greta Electric Harper ZX and Ampere Magnus.