Category Average: 60.85 kmph
PraisePro: 56.0 kmph
Category Average: 103.6 km
PraisePro: 81.0 km
Category Average: 3.93 hrs
PraisePro: 2.5 hrs
Category Average: 2.04 kwh
PraisePro: 2.08 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.08 kWh
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|81 km
|Charging Time
|2-3 Hours
Okinawa PraisePro
₹84,443*
₹79,999*
₹84,500*
₹83,999*
₹58,100*
₹84,999*
₹69,182*
₹69,182*
₹79,999*
₹77,999*
Charging Time
2-3 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Range
81 km
Range
242 km
Range
100 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
134 km
Range
98 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
111-151 km
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
100 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
71 kg
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Popular Okinawa Bikes
