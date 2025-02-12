HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Okinawa PraisePro Front Right View
View all Images

OKINAWA PraisePro

4.5
2 Reviews
₹84,443**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
PraisePro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 60.85 kmph

PraisePro: 56.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 103.6 km

PraisePro: 81.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.93 hrs

PraisePro: 2.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.04 kwh

PraisePro: 2.08 kwh

View all PraisePro Specs and Features

About Okinawa PraisePro

Latest Update

  • Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
  • Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options

    • Okinawa PraisePro ...Read More
    Okinawa PraisePro Variants
    Okinawa PraisePro price starts at ₹ 84,443 .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹84,443*
    2.5 kW
    56 kmph
    81 km
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Battery Capacity: 2.08 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: E-ABS
    Body Graphics: Stylish Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Okinawa PraisePro Images

    13 images
    View All PraisePro Images

    Okinawa PraisePro Colours

    Okinawa PraisePro is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Glossy blue black
    Glossy red black
    Glossy sparkle black

    Okinawa PraisePro Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooters
    Battery Capacity2.08 kWh
    HeadlightLED
    Range81 km
    Charging Time2-3 Hours
    View all PraisePro specs and features

    Okinawa PraisePro comparison with similar bikes

    Okinawa PraisePro
    Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
    Raftaar Cruzer R1
    Okaya EV Faast F2F
    NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
    Lectrix LXS 2.0
    Birla Quanto
    Birla Spark
    EeVe Xeniaa
    PURE EV Epluto 7G
    ₹84,443*
    ₹79,999*
    ₹84,500*
    ₹83,999*
    ₹58,100*
    ₹84,999*
    ₹69,182*
    ₹69,182*
    ₹79,999*
    ₹77,999*
    Charging Time
    2-3 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours 50 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    3-4 Hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    3-4 Hours
    Charging Time
    4 Hours
    Range
    81 km
    Range
    242 km
    Range
    100 km
    Range
    70-80 km
    Range
    134 km
    Range
    98 km
    Range
    110 km
    Range
    110 km
    Range
    70-80 km
    Range
    111-151 km
    Motor Power
    1000 W
    Motor Power
    11 kW
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Motor Power
    1.2 kW
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Motor Power
    1.2 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    101 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    86 kg
    Kerb Weight
    100 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    71 kg
    Kerb Weight
    76 kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Steel Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Sheet Metal
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    Okinawa PraisePro Offers
    Delhi
    Okinawa Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Antomith Okinawa
    C 10/39, Kabir Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi - 110094
    Hitkari Enterprises
    E-1, Sitapuri, New Delhi - 110045
    Pacific Motors, Sultanpur
    CBR-2, Kh No-360,MG Road,Delhi 110030
    +91 - 7982749691, 9131434449
    Garud Automobiles, Dabri
    Plot No 76 E, Old Palam Road,Dabri Extension,Dwarka,Delhi 110045
    +91 - 9560626252
    See All Okinawa Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Okinawa Bikes

    View all Okinawa Bikes
    View all Upcoming Okinawa Bikes

    Okinawa PraisePro EMI

    Okinawa PraisePro User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    Perfect Bike for Girls
    Great bike with the best performance! Made with high-quality fiber and offers excellent mileage.....By: Lokenath Mukherjee (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    A Feature-Packed Electric
    The Okinawa PraisePro is an electric scooter designed for urban commuting, offering a balance of performance, features, and practicality. As one of the more premium options in Okinawa's lineup, it caters to riders seeking a reliable and efficient alternative to petrol scooters. In this review, we?ll take a closer look at its performance, design, features, ride quality, and overall value to help you determine if it?s the right choice for youBy: Bharat (Feb 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 90000
