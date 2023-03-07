Super Splendor XTECPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Right View
View all Images

HERO Super Splendor XTEC

Launched in Jun 2022

₹86,128 - 90,028**Ex-showroom price
Super Splendor XTEC Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.94 cc

Super Splendor XTEC: 124.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 63.36 kmpl

Super Splendor XTEC: 69 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 10.33 ps

Super Splendor XTEC: 10.84 ps

Speed

Category Average: 94.0 kmph

Super Splendor XTEC: 90.0 kmph

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Latest Update

Latest News:

Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched: 5 things to know
Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched, gets updated styling and new features

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Latest Update

The Hero Super Splendor XTEC emerges as a refined iteration of the classic Splendor series, setting new benchmarks in the commuter motorcycle segment. With its robust build quality, enhanced features, and impressive performance, the Super Splendor XTEC aims to capture the hearts of everyday riders. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including an updated semi-digital instrument cluster and LED lighting, it promises a blend of style and functionality. d

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price

The Hero Super Splendor XTEC is competitively priced, starting at 86,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base drum brake variant, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. It further gets a disc brake variant that is priced at 90,028 (ex-showroom). This pricing positions it favorably against its competitors while offering excellent value for the features provided.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Launch Date

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Variants
4 Variants Available
Super Splendor XTEC Drum (Non-OBD-2B)₹86,128*
124.7 cc
90 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
i3s Technology
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
Body Graphics
Super Splendor XTEC Drum₹88,128*
124.7 cc
90 kmph
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 4 Ah
Call/SMS Alerts
i3s Technology
Seat Type: Single
Super Splendor XTEC Disc₹90,028*
124.7 cc
90 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 12 V/4 Ah
Call/SMS Alerts
i3s Technology
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
Super Splendor XTEC Disc (Non-OBD-2B)₹90,028*
124.7 cc
90 kmph
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
Body Graphics
Call/SMS Alerts
i3s Technology
Seat Type: Single
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Images

10 images
Hero Super Splendor XTEC Colours

Hero Super Splendor XTEC is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black
Candy blazing red
Matt grey
Matt nexus blue

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Specifications and Features

Max Power10.84 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.6 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage69 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine124.7 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Hero Super Splendor XTEC comparison with similar bikes

Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour
Honda Shine
Honda Shine 125
Honda SP 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Honda Livo
Bajaj Freedom
₹86,128*
₹80,848*
₹89,998*
₹83,598*
₹83,251*
₹83,251*
₹89,468*
₹85,677*
₹81,001*
₹81,651*
₹90,272*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
5 Reviews
User Rating
2.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
10 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
20 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
24 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
52 Reviews
Power
10.84 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
10.84 PS
Power
10.53 PS
Power
10.74 PS
Power
10.78 PS
Power
10.87 PS
Power
11.8 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
9.5 PS
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.6 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
11 Nm
Torque
10.9 Nm
Torque
10.8 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
9.7 Nm
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
124.7 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
123.94 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.4 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
125 cc
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Length
2042 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2051 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
2046 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Super Splendor XTEC EMI

Drum
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm | 90 kmph | 720 km
₹ 86,128*
Drum
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm | 90 kmph | 720 km
₹86,128*
Disc
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm | 90 kmph | 720 km
₹90,028*
EMI ₹1549.21/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
