The Hero Super Splendor XTEC is competitively priced, starting at ₹ 86,128 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base drum brake variant, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. It further gets a disc brake variant that is priced at ₹ 90,028 (ex-showroom). This pricing positions it favorably against its competitors while offering excellent value for the features provided.

The Hero Super Splendor XTEC emerges as a refined iteration of the classic Splendor series, setting new benchmarks in the commuter motorcycle segment. With its robust build quality, enhanced features, and impressive performance, the Super Splendor XTEC aims to capture the hearts of everyday riders. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including an updated semi-digital instrument cluster and LED lighting, it promises a blend of style and functionality. d

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Latest Update

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Launch Date

The launch of the Hero Super Splendor XTEC took place in the first quarter of 2023, generating significant excitement among biking enthusiasts. Its appeal lies in the balance of performance, economy, and sleek aesthetics that cater to the daily commuter.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Variants

The Super Splendor XTEC is offered with two distinct variants. The base model is priced at ₹ 86,128 (ex-showroom) and gets 130 mm drum units. The higher-spec disc brake variant gets priced at ₹ 90,028 (ex-showroom) with a 240 mm front disc. The availability of dual-tone colors also adds a personal touch to the motorcycle, allowing riders to select their favourite aesthetics. The Super Splendor XTEC comes with Black, Matt Grey, Candy Blazing Red, and Matt Nexus Blue colour schemes.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Design and Exterior

The design of the Hero Super Splendor XTEC is characterised by a sporty and elegant stance that immediately attracts attention. It features sharp lines, a muscular fuel tank, and a distinctive headlamp design. The new LED headlamps not only enhance visibility but also give the motorcycle a modern edge. The overall ergonomics are well thought-out, providing comfortable seating and a natural riding position, making it suitable for daily commutes or longer rides.The motorcycle sports vibrant dual-tone color schemes that are visually appealing. The use of premium-quality plastics and a sturdy build ensures durability while the chrome accents provide a touch of sophistication, making it stand out in traffic.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Features

Inside, the Super Splendor XTEC boasts a semi-digital instrument cluster that clearly displays essential information such as speed, trip odometer, fuel level, and real-time mileage. This upgrade enhances the rider's experience by making critical data easily accessible at a glance. The switchgear quality is good, reflecting the overall build quality that Hero is known for.The comfortable seat provides ample space for both rider and pillion, supported by a well-cushioned design that minimises fatigue on longer rides. The handlebars are perfectly positioned, contributing to an upright riding posture that is ideal for urban commuting.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Engine and specifications

The Hero Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that gets mated to a five-speed gearbox. This air-cooled engine makes 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The bike is underpinned by a tubular diamond frame with telescopic shock absorbers at the front and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 18-inch alloys wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Fuel Efficiency

Hero has a strong reputation for producing fuel-efficient motorcycles, and the Super Splendor XTEC is no exception. Powered by a 125cc engine, it offers a phenomenal mileage of around 60-65 kmpl under normal riding conditions, depending on the rider's habits. This impressive fuel economy makes it an ideal choice for daily commuters looking to save on fuel costs.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for any rider, and the Hero Super Splendor XTEC is equipped with a range of safety features. The front disc brake option ensures reliable stopping power, while the rear drum brake provides adequate braking performance for everyday use. The motorcycle is also fitted with robust suspension components that absorb road imperfections effectively, enhancing stability and control. Additionally, the sturdy frame and build quality contribute to the overall safety, ensuring that riders feel secure while navigating city traffic or cruising on highways.