Birla DMG Left Side View
View all Images

BIRLA DMG

Launched in Oct 2022

₹2.37 - 3.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
DMG Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 101.36 kmph

DMG: 100.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 149.45 km

DMG: 150.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.5 hrs

DMG: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 4.57 kwh

DMG: 1.56 kwh

View all DMG Specs and Features

About Birla DMG

Birla DMG Variants
Birla DMG price starts at ₹ 2.37 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
5 Variants Available
45 Ah₹2.37 Lakhs*
100 kmph
150 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
60 Ah₹2.63 Lakhs*
100 kmph
150 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
75 Ah₹2.74 Lakhs*
100 kmph
150 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
90 Ah₹3.05 Lakhs*
100 kmph
150 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
105 Ah₹3.05 Lakhs*
100 kmph
150 km
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Birla DMG Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Birla DMG Images

8 images
View All DMG Images

Birla DMG Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Range150 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all DMG specs and features

Birla DMG comparison with similar bikes

Birla DMG
Joy e-bike Beast
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Hurricane
Birla DMS
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
₹2.37 Lakhs*
₹2.42 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hrs.
Range
150 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
323 km
Range
323 km
Max Torque
-
Max Torque
-
Max Torque
230 Nm
Max Torque
230 Nm
Max Torque
-
Max Torque
100 Nm
Max Torque
100 Nm
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
30 kW
Motor Power
30 kW
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Birla Bikes

View all Birla Bikes

Birla DMG EMI

Select Variant:
45 Ah
100 kmph | 150 km
₹ 2.37 Lakhs*
Select Variant
45 Ah
100 kmph | 150 km
₹2.37 Lakhs*
60 Ah
100 kmph | 150 km
₹2.63 Lakhs*
75 Ah
100 kmph | 150 km
₹2.74 Lakhs*
90 Ah
100 kmph | 150 km
₹3.05 Lakhs*
105 Ah
100 kmph | 150 km
₹3.05 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3789.74/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

