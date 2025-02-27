Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 101.36 kmph
DMG: 100.0 kmph
Category Average: 149.45 km
DMG: 150.0 km
Category Average: 5.5 hrs
DMG: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 4.57 kwh
DMG: 1.56 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|150 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Birla DMG
₹2.37 Lakhs*
₹2.42 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹2.33 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
9 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hrs.
Range
150 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
323 km
Range
323 km
Max Torque
-
Max Torque
-
Max Torque
230 Nm
Max Torque
230 Nm
Max Torque
-
Max Torque
100 Nm
Max Torque
100 Nm
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
30 kW
Motor Power
30 kW
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Popular Birla Bikes
