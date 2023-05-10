Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Dominar 250 comes with 248.77 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Dominar 250 starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Dominar 250 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
248.77 cc
27 PS @ 8500 rpm
