HT Auto
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Bajaj Dominar 250 Specifications

Bajaj Dominar 250 starting price is Rs. 1,54,176 in India. Bajaj Dominar 250 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.54 - 1.71 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Bajaj Dominar 250 Specs

Bajaj Dominar 250 comes with 248.77 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Dominar 250 starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Dominar 250 sits in the ...Read More

Bajaj Dominar 250 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
330 kg
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
2156 mm
Wheelbase
1453 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Height
1112 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
836 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
10.92s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.50 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.92s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
6.88s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.60s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.18s
Quarter Mile
17.70 s @ 118.46 kmph
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.58 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.53 mm
City Mileage
35.03 kmpl
Top Speed
120.08 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:9:1
Displacement
248.77 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
72 mm
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Monoshocks with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37 mm USD Fork, 135 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Twin Barrel Exhaust
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
VRLA

Bajaj Dominar 250 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.27 - 1.36 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Dominar 250 vs Xtreme 160R ...
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125

Yamaha XSR125

1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Check XSR125 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Check Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 125

Husqvarna Motorcycles Husqvarna Vitpilen 125

1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Check Husqvarna Vitpilen 125 details
View similar Bikes
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.37 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Dominar 250 vs Hornet 2.0

Bajaj Dominar 250 News

The Modenas Dominar 400 sold in Malaysia gets a host of accessories as standard which make the model more touring friendly
Made in India Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched in Malaysia under a new brand name
10 May 2023
2022 Dominar 250 has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of official launch.&nbsp;
2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 to soon launch with new black alloy wheels
17 Mar 2022
Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes as a naked streetfighter and touted as the biggest Pulsar ever launched.
Pulsar N250 vs Dominar 250: When Bajaj naked streetfighters take on the streets
8 Nov 2021
Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Dominar 250 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Dominar 250 price starts at ₹ 1.54 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Dominar 250 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Dominar 250 top variant price is ₹ 1.54 Lakhs.

STD
1.54 Lakhs*
248.77 cc
27 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Bajaj Bikes

Trending Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details