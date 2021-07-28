Saved Articles

Atumobile Atum Vader On Road Price in Hyderabad

1.13 - 1.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Atum Vader Price in Hyderabad

Atumobile Atum Vader on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 1.13 Lakhs. The on road price for Atumobile Atum Vader top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Hyderabad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Atumobile Atum Vader S₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Atumobile Atum Vader E₹ 1.34 Lakhs
Atumobile Atum Vader X₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Atumobile Atum Vader Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
S
₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 Kmph
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,08,500
Insurance
4,402
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
1,12,902
EMI@2,427/mo
E
₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 Kmph
100 Km
X
₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 Kmph
100 Km
    Atumobile News

    Atum1.0 electric bike has been priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000.
    Atumobile's Atum 1.0 cafe racer electric bike receives design patent
    28 Jul 2021
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch
    29 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
    TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
    26 Feb 2024
    The Royal Enfield Himalayan is off to a good start with nearly 6,500 units sold up till the first week of January, revealed the RE CEO
    Nearly 6,500 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ADVs sold in India since launch
    24 Feb 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
