Ather Energy 450 Apex Front View
View all Images

ATHER ENERGY 450 Apex

Launched in Jan 2024

4.0
1 Review
₹2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
450 Apex Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 95.41 kmph

450 Apex: 100.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 164.23 km

450 Apex: 157.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.55 hrs

450 Apex: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.26 kwh

450 Apex: 3.7 kwh

About Ather Energy 450 Apex

Ather Energy 450 Apex
Okinawa Okhi90
Ather Energy 450 Apex Variants
Ather Energy 450 Apex price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹2 Lakhs*
100 kmph
157 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Roadside Assistance
Geo Fencing
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Motor IP Rating: IP66
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ather Energy 450 Apex Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
4 out of 5

Pros

Rolling acceleration sees dramatic improvement, better mid-range performanceFunky new colour scheme adds more bling to the e-scooterMagic Twist throttle gets easy to use and offers better speed modulation

Cons

Pricey proposition over existing premium electric scooters on saleTransparent panel may be prone to easy damageFirm rear suspension makes for stiff ride quality

When you think about fun electric scooters, we hold the Ather 450X in good stead. It delivers on performance and looks, and has been at the front of several innovations over the years, be it for tech on the scooter or in the EV ecosystem. The 450X represents Ather Energy’s journey of 10 years in the business and it’s only fair that it celebrates its game-changing model in the best way possible.

Lo and behold! This is the new Ather 450 Apex. You can think of it as the pinnacle of performance on the 450X platform celebrating all that’s good about the electric scooter but taking it a level higher. So what does the peak of performance on the 450 platform feel like? Let’s find out.

Ather Energy 450 Apex Images

14 images
Ather Energy 450 Apex Colours

Ather Energy 450 Apex is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Edium blue

Ather Energy 450 Apex Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3.7 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Range157 km
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
View all 450 Apex specs and features

Ather Energy 450 Apex comparison with similar bikes

Ather Energy 450 Apex
Okinawa Okhi90
TVS iQube
Simple Energy One
Birla JF
Ather Energy 450x
Maruthisan MS 3.0
₹2 Lakhs*
₹1.86 Lakhs*
₹1.07 Lakhs*
₹1.66 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
29 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hrs. 18 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Range
157 km
Range
160 km
Range
150 km
Range
248 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
161 km
Range
140-160 km
Motor Power
7000 W
Motor Power
3800 W
Motor Power
4400 W
Motor Power
8.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6400 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
129.7 kg
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ather Energy Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BAGGA LINK ELECTRIC AUTOS PRIVATE LIMITED
153, Wallace Garden , 2Nd Street,Thousand Lights West , Nungambakkam, Delhi 110092
Delight Automobiles Private Limited-Nawada
Main Rajapuri Road, Opp. Shree Krishna Apartment, Sector 5, Dwarka, Delhi 110059
+91 - 8722450011
Evolve Mobility LLP-New Delhi
Metro Pillar 727, Nawada Metro Station, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8826660870
SAI SHREEJA EXIM Private Limited
B-1, Oberai Building, Dilshad Garden, Main Gt Road, Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9827300600
Ather Space Patparganj
B-299, Saraswati Vihar, Pitampura, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8884462266
Sai Shreeja Ather
No.A-26, Ground Floor, Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Delhi 110055
+91 - 9319397377
Ather Energy 450 Apex Videos

Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

Ather Energy 450 Apex EMI

STD
100 kmph | 157 km
₹ 2 Lakhs*
STD
100 kmph | 157 km
₹2 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3247.06/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Ather Energy 450 Apex User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
Best Electic Vehicle among its competitors
Ather offers a blend of style,efficiency and performance.With sleek design and modern aesthetics it turns heads on the street with its unique design.450 apex delivers impressive acceleration and smooth ride experience By: Prem Krishna (Apr 24, 2024)
