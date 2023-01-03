New year resolution: How to be a better driver

Driving a car makes one feel free and excited. With the right driving skills, things become easier for the driver, his passengers and co-drivers as well. The driver should know his or her vehicle well enough to control everything properly. The driver must ensure that he or she controls the vehicle, not otherwise. Also, he or she should follow some basic tips to be a better driver, which includes obeying traffic rules.

While learning to drive, the driving instructor may teach you how to control your car, but there are some things that the instructor won't teach you. These include the placement of mirrors or the use of high beams. However, these should be followed if you want to drive better and safer. Here are some tips to avoid dangerous situations and be a confident, better driver.

Avoid overspeeding

Driving at high speed is thrilling, but it could be dangerous for you and other vehicles around you. Always try to drive the vehicle within the speed limit, even if you are driving on a highway with an open stretch. Avoid overspeeding unless a mad truck driver is chasing you. Overspeeding may result in loss of control of your vehicle, which can be fatal.

Wear seatbelt

Wearing a seatbelt may not be so comfortable, but it is necessary for safer driving. Make sure your co-passengers also wear seatbelts, even those seating at the back. Seatbelts ensure the first level of protection in case of a mishap.

Don't turn wheels in advance

Spinning the wheels in advance before making a left or right turn could be quite dangerous. Ideally, the wheels should be in the initial position. The reason behind this is in case a car hits your vehicle from the back, your car would be thrown in the opposite direction, which could be fatal.

Use high and low beams properly

Use high beams and low beams properly whenever you are on the road. Remember that using a high beam may cause trouble for the driver coming from the opposite side, as it could blind him or her momentarily, resulting in a fatal crash.

Use indicators while taking a turn

Indicators are there for a purpose. Use them properly and well ahead of taking a left or right turn. Using indicators, let other drivers coming from behind or from the opposite side about your next move. They can be alert, and there would be enough time for them to react accordingly.

Keep your windshield, windows and mirrors clean

Good visibility is a key element of efficient driving. To ensure better visibility, always keep the windshield, windows and mirrors clean, as that will allow you to check around you while driving. In winter, the windshield and windows become foggy. Hence, use the car heater to defog them. Also, if there is enough humidity inside the cabin, fogging the windshield, keep the windows open for a while to let fresh air inside to reduce the humidity.

Use high beam to heat the battery

In winter, the car may not start on the first try, especially in places where the temperature is extremely cold. You can keep the high beams on for a while to heat the battery of your vehicle, which would help in starting the vehicle. This is one of the useful tricks to warm the battery in freezing temperature conditions.

Adjust mirrors properly

Many experienced drivers don't know that the rearview mirrors come with dual modes - Day and night. The rear-view mirrors can be adjusted easily to ensure that you are not blinded by the headlamp of a vehicle behind you. Make sure you adjust the mirror properly whenever you are driving at night. Also, ensure you adjust the wing mirrors properly to get a better view of the vehicles behind you.

Watch out for taller vehicles' manoeuvres

Pay attention to the vehicles running ahead, especially the taller ones. Drivers of taller vehicles get a better view of the road. If they change lanes or stop, follow their manoeuvres, as it would be helpful for you to tackle the road better.

How to be a better driver Step 1 : Avoid overspeeding Step 2 : Don't turn wheels in advance Step 3 : Use high and low beams properly Step 4 : Use indicators while taking a turn Step 5 : Keep your windshield, windows and mirrors clean Step 6 : Adjust mirrors properly Step 7 : Watch out taller vehicles' manoeuvres Step 8 : Use high beam to heat the battery Step 9 : Always wear seatbelt

