How to install an EV charger at home: A step by step guide

If you own an electric car or an electric two-wheeler, installing an EV charger at home is a good idea considering its convenience of it. While the majority of the current electric vehicle owners, especially the electric two-wheeler owners opt for charging vehicles using the existing pre-installed 15 Amp socket just like other home appliances. However, using a separate and dedicated EV charging point or EV charging station is always advisable considering the safety.

If you're an owner of a single-family home with an electric vehicle in your possession, installing a Level 2 charger in your garage can make charging easier, convenient for you. There are multiple types of chargers for electric vehicles. However, a Level 2 charger could be the apt solution for you if you are aiming to use it for your own personal vehicle.

Hire a certified electrician

The first thing you need to do is hire a certified electrician. Hiring a certified electrician with knowledge about electric vehicle infrastructure is advisable to get the job done properly and safely. It would also ensure safety for your home and the electric vehicle as well.

Obtaining permits to install an EV charger

First, you should check the eligibility of your home to install an EV charger. It must be checked if the house's electricity system is eligible to install an EV charger. In case it requires to be upgraded, you have to obtain a permit from the local electricity department, just like obtaining permission for the installation of an AC for extra electricity consumption. The electrician you h9ired for the job would assist you with the details.

Confirm the electrical panel has space

Check and confirm if the electrical panel in your house has enough space to accommodate a circuit breaker for the home EV charger. The electrician you hired for the task would make sure this is done.

Purchase a Level 2 charger

Choosing and purchasing a Level 2 EV charger is crucial and always make sure you buy it from a well-established brand. Buying a local one may save your upfront cost, but it could result in safety issues for the house's electricity system and the EV as well. Several EV companies have been offering home EV chargers that can be installed as well. In such cases, the OEM may help you with all the details.

Install the charger

Install the EV charging station and inspect if things are running properly. The technical safety should be inspected after the installation is done. The electrician would do this for you.

