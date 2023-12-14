In 2024 Jawa Jawa or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, coloursIn 2024 Jawa Jawa or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm.
On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm PS & 19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
The Ronin mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.