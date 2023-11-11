In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Chetak engine makes power & torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours.
Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours.
The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge.
