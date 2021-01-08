Yamaha has revealed the F155 Concept in Vietnam. The moto-scooter concept takes inspiration from the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 sportbike which is also on sale in the Indian market. Despite being a scooter, the F155 is built around the same Deltabox frame as the motorcycle.

As the name suggests, it features the same 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Moreover, it also gets the variable valve activation (VVA) technology which is also found on the motorcycle. The output from this engine has been recorded at 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.

Yamaha has given it a proper high-spec equipment kit which includes upside-down forks at the front and a curved swingarm at the rear. The exterior design of the concept seems to have been taken inspiration from sets of a sci-fi movie with robotic side panels and a razor-sharp front fascia. Its snout also appears to be borrowed from higher-capacity sports bikes from the Japanese automaker. The front apron houses a ram-air intake placed between the twin-beam LED headlamps. There is also a wide sporty seat with wind scoops from the YRF-R1 and an underbelly exhaust found on sport class bikes.

The concept gets disc brakes at both ends which isn't exactly a big surprise considering the level of kit it carries. Also, if the production-spec unit comes out to be anywhere close to the concept, it sure will be a looker. Sadly, Yamaha F155 is deemed too costly for a market like India, hence may not arrive here anytime soon.