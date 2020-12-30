Yamaha Motor India has recently filed for registration of the name 'FZ-X'. As per a listing on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks website, the status on the application shows 'Advertised bef acc'. This suggests that the application has been advertised before acceptance and third parties may be allowed to oppose the trademark application within four months from the date of advertisement in the Trademarks Journal.

The filing document suggests that Yamaha Motor Company has applied for the name registration on November 5, 2020.

The new trademark hints that the company might be planning a new model in its famous FZ lineup. However, it is yet no clear whether the company is planning a new model or just a variant with the FZ-X nameplate.

If rumours are to be considered, the company might be planning an Adventure Tourer motorcycle which will be based on the popular FZ 25 platform. Seeing the rising demand for entry-level adventure motorcycles in India, it won't be a surprise if Yamaha in fact comes out with a small ADV based on the FZ 25 platform.

For the record, the FZ 25 range features a BS 6-compliant 249 cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine which develops 20.5 bhp of maximum power at 8000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The transmission option includes a 5-speed gearbox.

If at all Yamaha is working on the motorcycle, FZ25 based adventure bike may receive features such as a tall windscreen, taller suspension, knuckle guards (as on FSZ 25), wider seats, front set footpegs, and more ADV inspired bits.