Yamaha Vintage edition FZS FI launched with Bluetooth connectivity

Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday announced the launch of a Vintage edition of its popular FZS FI motorcycle which seeks to now blend style and technology in a bid to attract younger customers looking for a more connected ride experience. The Vintage edition of Yamaha FZS FI has been priced at ₹1.09 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi) and offers 'Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X' application support through Bluetooth.

Introduced in India for the first time nearly a decade ago, the FZ has been a strong performer for Yamaha in the 150cc category. The latest edition seeks to continue putting the style quotient high up courtesy a new leather finish single piece two level seat and 'vintage' graphics on the body.

Yamaha says that with the addition of Bluetooth connectivity features, riders will now be able to make use of the mobile application for a wide variety of utilities. "“We are committed to offer better motorcycling experiences to the customers in India. Today we have introduced the Vintage edition in our FZS-FI variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity," said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India. "We will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as we rev up the entire line up of our motorcycles."

Deliveries of Yamaha FZS-FI ABS Vintage edition will begin from this week onwar