Yamaha Motor India has hiked the pricing of the YZF-R15 V3 BS 6. This is the second price hike for the affordable sports bike since its launch in late-2019.

The R15 V3 BS 6 now costs ₹2,100 more at a starting at ₹1,47,900 for the Thunder Grey colour, ₹1,49,000 for the Racing Blue paint scheme and ₹1,50,000 for the top-of-the-line Dark Knight version. All prices are ex-showroom. In May, the bike received its first price hike of ₹500. (More details here)

With the BS 6 update, Yamaha's affordable supersport has received a cleaner 155 cc single-cylinder engine. This is a liquid-cooled unit which gets a SOHC setup along with fuel injection technology. This engine is responsible for pushing out 18.6 PS of maximum power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque.

The company also updated this engine with VVA technology a few years back. Yamaha claims that this feature allows the engine to deliver continues power surge throughout the rev range. Along with the addition of VVA technology, the bike was also updated with a slew of other features including a fully digital instrument panel.

Some of the key highlights of the YZF-R15 V3 BS 6 include Deltabox frame, aluminium swingarm, linked-type rear monoshock, Dual-channel ABS, Assist and slipper clutch, low slung clip-on handle bars and more.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 was originally launched in Indian back in 2008 and over the years, the bike has received some very prominent upgrades which have transformed it into a sharper and sportier looking motorcycle. While technically, there is no rival to the R15 V3.0 in India, but in terms of performance and specifications, it competes against the KTM RC 125.