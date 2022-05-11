Yamaha Tricity 125, 155 three-wheel scooters updated for 2022

2022 Yamaha Tricity 125 and Tricity 155 three-wheel scooters have broken cover for the European markets. The new scooters will be made available starting this August and available for purchase in select European countries. Yamaha has updated both these offerings with updated powertrain, chassis, and new features.

Both the scooter feature the same muscular exterior design with several new utilitarian features. The Tricity lineup follows the same design pattern as the Niken three-wheeled scooter. There is a large fascia-mounted LED headlight that now emits a wider beam but the key highlight includes an LMW (Leaning Multi Wheel) Ackermann steering with dual front wheels. They also get a mid-sized front tinted windscreen which should be useful at highway speeds. Also, the company has used a dual-tone paint theme on the scooters, which contributes to the overall sporty appeal of the two-wheelers.

(Also Read: Yamaha E01 electric scooter testing starts across the world)

While the Tricity 125 uses a new Euro-5 compliant Blue Core 125cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churning out 12.2PS and 11.2Nm (0.5Nm less than its predecessor), the higher-spec Tricity 155 gets the new 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine borrowed from the Yamaha Aerox 155, delivering 15PS and 14Nm (0.4Nm less than its predecessor).

These scooters come with a standard start and stop function with Yamaha’s variable valve actuation (VVA) tech. The automaker claims that this tech helps in offering better low-end grunt without compromising on top-end performance.

The Tricity scooters also get a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, like most modern-day scooters. This enables the user to stay updated with real-time notifications for incoming calls, social media, email, text messages and fuel consumption. Other main features on the models include the use of keyless operation via a smart key, a parking brake, USB charging socket and underseat storage LED lights on the Tricity 155.

While the Tricity 125 costs Euros 4,299 (equivalent to ₹3.50 lakh), the Tricity 155 retails at Euros 4,999 (nearly ₹4.08 lakh). Needless to say, at this price, these are deemed too expensive for the Indian market, and thus are unlikely options.

