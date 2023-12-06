HT Auto
HT Auto
Aprilia RS 457 to launch on 8th December at IBW 2023

Aprilia RS 457 to launch on 8th December at IBW 2023

Piaggio India has finally revealed that they will be launching the Aprilia RS 457 at IBW 2023 on 8th December. The motorcycle has already been showcased in India twice. It is expected that the RS 457 will be priced under 4 lakh. It will be competing against rivals such as KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and the upcoming Yamaha R3.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2023, 09:19 AM
Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order
Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order

The RS 457 is the first motorcycle that will be manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant. But the motorcycle has been designed and developed in Italy. It is important to note that despite being manufactured in India, the RS 457 is a premium motorcycle because of which it will not be as affordable as the KTM's RC 390. Aprilia has launched the RS 457 in a few foreign countries already. In India, the RS 457 will be sold exclusively through the premium Motoplex dealerships.

Powering the RS 457 comes from the 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle uses a twin-spar aluminium frame with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Disc brakes perform braking duties at both ends and there is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well.

The styling of the RS 457 is heavily inspired by its larger sibling, the RS 660. The LED daytime running lamps look sharp and there is a full fairing with an aggressive design as well. Being a sport bike, there are clip-on handle-bars and rear set foot pegs to provide an aggressive riding triangle.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch on 15th December. Check details

In terms of features, the RS 457 comes with a 5-inch coloured TFT screen for the instrument cluster that shows all the vital information to the rider. There is ride-by-wire, three levels of traction control and three riding modes as well.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2023, 09:19 AM IST
TAGS: RC 390 RS 660 Aprilia Aprilia India RS 457 Aprilia RS 457 India Bike Week India Bike Week 2023

