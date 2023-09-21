Aprilia RS 457 to be sold at premium Motoplex dealerships, to expand outlets

Aprilia India has unveiled the RS 457 sportbike for the Indian market and the upcoming twin-cylinder motorcycle is expected to go on sale later this year. Speaking at the unveiling, Dieggo Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles, announced that the Aprilia RS 457 will be available via the bike maker’s premium Motoplex dealerships, which house the Piaggio Group brands under one roof - Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, and Vespa. The company will also expand the number of outlets over the next year across the country.

Diego Graffi did not put a number on the number of dealerships the company plans to open over the next 12 months. Graffi also confirmed that Aprilia will be concentrating on Tier I and II markets initially before expanding inroads with respect to the RS 457 sales. The Motoplex stores were introduced in 2015 globally including in India. The outlets are presently located in Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales unveiled the Aprilia RS 457 in India ahead of the first Indian GP

The Aprilia RS 457 will be the brand’s most accessible performance motorcycle for the Indian market. The RS 457 has been developed at Aprilia’s technical headquarters in Noale, Italy, which also works on the MotoGP-spec RS GP machines. The unveiling took place in the presence of Aprilia Racing MotoGP team rider Maverick Vinales, who is here for the first-ever MotoGP race in India. Vinales also had his input in the development of the motorcycle.

The RS 457 uses a 457 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 47 bhp with a 6-speed gearbox. It gets USD front forks, and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS, three riding modes, 3-level traction control, and more. The kerb weight is a light 175 kg. The bike is expected to be locally built in India but the extent of the localisation is not known at the moment.

Piaggio has three Motoplex stores in India located in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai

Aprilia India has announced that it will begin accepting pre-bookings for the RS 457 later this year, while the launch is expected to take place towards the end of 2023, around December. Although the company has yet to confirm a timeline for the launch in India. The RS 457 is a global offering and will be sold in several markets overseas.

The concept of a premium Motoplex dealership is global for the Piaggio Group. The Italian manufacturer has over 500 dealerships and counting which house the brand’s premium offerings right from the Aprilia 1100 RSV4, 1100 Tuono, and RS 660, as well as the range of Moto Guzzi cruisers. The Motoplex outlets offer a more personalised purchase experience, along with service, accessories, and merchandise. Apart from India, Aprilia has Motoplex stores in Spain, Germany, Greece, Taiwan, Vietnam, China, the USA, Netherlands, Türkiye, and Dubai, among other locations.

